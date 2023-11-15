Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Short Interest Update

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 13,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,653,840 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.61, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

