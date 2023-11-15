Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $397.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

