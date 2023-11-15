McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45,877 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $281.17.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

