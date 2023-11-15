Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.