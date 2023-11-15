Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.