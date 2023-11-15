MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 435.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,430.51 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,295.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.36. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

