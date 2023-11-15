Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

