Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces None Dividend of $0.25

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 5.6 %

MBCN stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $30.21.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

