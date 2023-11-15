Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

MRTX opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.72. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.