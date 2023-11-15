Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

