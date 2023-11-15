Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Announces Earnings Results

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE MFG traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,178,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 6,017,867 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,100,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,691,000 after buying an additional 1,637,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,129,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,290,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7,883.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,147,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 1,133,474 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

