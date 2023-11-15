Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 23,900 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

