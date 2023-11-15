MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
