MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 74,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,217,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,439,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.