Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,698 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

