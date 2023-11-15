National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Insider Tamara D. Fischer Acquires 608 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) insider Tamara D. Fischer acquired 608 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $18,045.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NSA opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

