National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Insider Tamara D. Fischer Acquires 608 Shares

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) insider Tamara D. Fischer acquired 608 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $18,045.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance
NYSE NSA opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.51%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.
