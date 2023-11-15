National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

