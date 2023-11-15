National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $479.42 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $488.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

