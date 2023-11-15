Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11,445.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £114.45 ($140.55) and last traded at £112.50 ($138.16), with a volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at £112.50 ($138.16).
Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,314.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,270.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.24.
Nationwide Building Society Company Profile
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nationwide Building Society
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Building Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Building Society and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.