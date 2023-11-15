NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing Sells 3,000 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

