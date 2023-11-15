NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 37.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 263.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 274.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

