NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.
In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
