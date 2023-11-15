NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) versus Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Critical Contrast

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.35 $30,000.00 $0.03 291.93 Western New England Bancorp $99.26 million 1.69 $25.89 million $1.00 7.71

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. Western New England Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSTS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% Western New England Bancorp 19.32% 9.32% 0.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.