Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 81598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after buying an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after buying an additional 527,495 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

