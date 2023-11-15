Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.53

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.53 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 91714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

