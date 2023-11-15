Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

