NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman Sells 4,472 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$58,136.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.91. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$9.93 and a twelve month high of C$14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

