NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $137,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

