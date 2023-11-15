Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

