Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oatly Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTLY opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Further Reading
