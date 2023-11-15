Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

