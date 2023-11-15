ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.