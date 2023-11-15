Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $59.62 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.