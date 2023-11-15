OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Update

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

OSPN opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

