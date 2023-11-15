Ordinals Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $474.12 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $474.12 million and $310.75 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $22.58 or 0.00062344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 21.77180001 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $324,936,403.95 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

