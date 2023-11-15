O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $982.96 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $930.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $934.11. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $13,932,472. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

