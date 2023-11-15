Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $261.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

