Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$19.22 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.14 and a 12 month high of C$26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$34.00 to C$29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

