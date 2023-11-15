Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 3,000 Shares

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,090.00.

Park Lawn Stock Up 3.8 %

PLC opened at C$16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.06. Park Lawn Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.85 and a twelve month high of C$29.15.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 60.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLC

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.