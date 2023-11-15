Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $427.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.61 and its 200-day moving average is $381.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $432.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

