Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.50

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 973511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parsons by 56.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $61,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parsons by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after purchasing an additional 366,816 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

