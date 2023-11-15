Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.87 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949 shares of company stock worth $139,767 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 136,444 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pegasystems by 707.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

