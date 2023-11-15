Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $159,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,756 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.25.

NYSE:PEN opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74 and a beta of 0.58. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

