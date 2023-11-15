Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Pershing Square Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.
Pershing Square Company Profile
