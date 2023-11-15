Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Pershing Square Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.