Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.