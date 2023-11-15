Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,086,691. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.
PBR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
