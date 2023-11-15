Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

