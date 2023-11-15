Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.85. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

