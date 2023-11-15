ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 85,900 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $138,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,331,067 shares in the company, valued at $10,193,017.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProKidney alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $139,259.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $167,424.00.

ProKidney Trading Down 5.0 %

PROK opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. ProKidney Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $357.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProKidney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.