ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Issues Earnings Results

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ProKidney Trading Down 0.7 %

PROK stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $9,299,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,073,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,479,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProKidney by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

