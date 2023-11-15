ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ProKidney Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:PROK traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,886. The company has a market capitalization of $384.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.75. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,643,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,479,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,058. Insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 1,964,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProKidney by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

