Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 654.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

