Providence First Trust Co Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.18. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

